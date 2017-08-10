Britney was rushed off stage last night after a man tried to jump into the performance mid-song.
The legendary popstar was performing at her sold-out Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas when a man tried to invade the stage while the star was performing her hit song, Crazy.
While Brit was at the front of long catwalk, a handful of dancers and the star’s security were forced to jump in to stop a man from reaching Britney.
When the singer noticed what was happening, she grabbed hold of her security guards and asked what was going on over the microphone.
A crazy fan jumped in on the stage while Britney was performing her hit song " crazy" she was a little terrified and asked if he had a gun ?
She then appeared to whisper: “Does he have a gun?”
According to Breathe Heavy, once the man was pinned to the ground, the crowd began chanting, “asshole, asshole.”
The Make Me hit maker was then escorted off-stage by her team, but she later returned once the man had been detained and finished the show like a pro.
We’re just glad she’s alright!
my baby almost got attacked on stage tonight I wanna cry pic.twitter.com/pKRESY6dQT
— Emanuel Jenner (@emanueljenner) August 10, 2017