Britney was rushed off stage last night after a man tried to jump into the performance mid-song.

The legendary popstar was performing at her sold-out Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas when a man tried to invade the stage while the star was performing her hit song, Crazy.

While Brit was at the front of long catwalk, a handful of dancers and the star’s security were forced to jump in to stop a man from reaching Britney.

When the singer noticed what was happening, she grabbed hold of her security guards and asked what was going on over the microphone.

She then appeared to whisper: “Does he have a gun?”

According to Breathe Heavy, once the man was pinned to the ground, the crowd began chanting, “asshole, asshole.”

The Make Me hit maker was then escorted off-stage by her team, but she later returned once the man had been detained and finished the show like a pro.

We’re just glad she’s alright!