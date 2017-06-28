Britney is known for many things, but her live vocal isn’t one of them.

She’s got one of the most distinctive and recognisable recorded vocals in pop music, and it’s given us such incredible songs as Slave 4 U, Gimme More and Everytime.

When she first started out, she actually sang live relatively often. She naturally has a deep singing voice, but producers made her switch it up to create a more pop sound, and it’s completely changed her vocal ability over the years.

She’s no Ariana Grande or Christina Aguilera when it comes to live singing, but suggesting she can’t sing is going a little too far. Here’s proof below that our favourite pop star can still hold a note.

Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman

She slayed the last minute guys, just FYI.

Everytime:

Britney slaying live singing on SNL. Ashley Simpson could never.





Baby One More Time

Before she was made to put on the now-iconic baby voice that low-key messed up her vocal chords, Britney regularly sung live.

You Oughta Know

Still waiting for that rock-inspired album, Brit. No genuinely, that’s not even a little sarcastic.

Slave 4 U

So this is live vocals mixed in with the track, so maybe this is what she was talking about? But guys, you could turn her mic up a little – we’re just saying.

Here’s the tea: But basically, who gives a flying f**k? This woman has broken countless records, released some of the most iconic songs ever made and will go down in history as one of the best performers of our time.

Here’s undeniable proof Britney doesn’t need to sing live to make your faves irrelevant. Oh there’s even some live vocals at the start – a singer:

You’re welcome. x