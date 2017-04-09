Britney Spears is one of the most recognised stars in the world, and fans went wild when she announced a selection of dates outside of Las Vegas earlier this week.

Her concert in Israel sold out within days, and left fans begging for more dates to be added.

In fact, she’s so popular there, that officials at Israel’s Labour Party have decided to postpone their election because it clashed with the date of her performance.

According to reports, they were concerned traffic jams caused by excited Britney stans getting to the event would make it harder for people to get to the polls and vote.

A Labour Party spokesperson reportedly told The Times of Israel that the new election date will make it easier for people to reach polling stations.

Furthermore, officials apparently had trouble hiring security guards for polling stations because they’ve already been hired to work at Brit’s show.

Honestly, when will your fave? What a living legend.

