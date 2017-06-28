Britney Spears has hit back at critics of her vocal talent.

The legendary entertainer, who remains one of the most iconic pop stars of all time, is clearly known more for her dancing and showmanship skills than her live singing.

However, in a new interview, the feisty star has hit back at people who claim she never sings live.

“I’m glad you’re addressing this question, because it’s really funny. A lot of people think that I don’t do live,” explained the star.

“I usually—because I’m dancing so much–I do have a little bit of playback but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.”

“It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it,” she added.

Social media went into meltdown over Britney’s claims and they didn’t hold back:

Britney’s Concert Coordinator : We’re going to turn the playback off, so you can sing live, okay Brit?

Britney: pic.twitter.com/gyfwZVLlgf — Dare Edwards. (@DareEdwards8) June 28, 2017

Is Britney really trying to makes us believe that?Honey your songs are bops but when was the last time you sang live? pic.twitter.com/bKKJLku3lK — Rafaela (@Rafaela_Edwards) June 28, 2017