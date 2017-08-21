Britney Spears left the world speechless over the weekend.

The legendary pop star isn’t exactly known for her live singing, despite having one of the most recognisable voices in pop music.

However, last month Britney hit back at critics who claimed she never sings during her shows, and over the weekend made it clear that she can sing completely live if she wants to.

It all went down when the Slave 4 U singer stopped her show midway and proceeded to give the audience a speech about how the media love to bring people down.

“So I’ve been doing a lot of thinking lately, right? This morning I woke up and I was like, ‘There’s a lot of things going on in the world’ and stuff, but basically I looked and I was like, you know what, the press and the media my whole life … you know, it’s really crazy, one minute they tear you down and they’re really horrible, and the next minute you’re on top of the world, you know?”

“I’ve never really spoke about it, you know, and I’m a Southern girl. I’m from Louisiana. I’m from the South and I like to keep it real, so I want to just make sure I keep having you motherfuckers something to talk about, okay?”

The 35-year-old singer then gave a full-blown live rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 hit Something To Talk About and it left us completely and utterly shook to the core.

Country music queen.

Social media went into meltdown over Britney’s vocals, and honestly we’re not sure if we’ll ever be the same again.

me after hearing Britney Spears’ live vocals in 2017 https://t.co/DmJJEoiLSv — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) August 20, 2017

Britney’s lowkey a genius for preserving her vocals. The other girls wear them out while knee plans a decade ahead. Truly ahead of our time. — christopher (@christopherrx_) August 20, 2017

Watch her performance below:

2017 is wild.