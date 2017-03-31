Britney Spears performed in Vegas last night for her Piece of Me residency, but for once all eyes weren’t on her.

Instead, two of her gorgeous male dancers decided to get hot and heavy during a performance of the legendary icon’s smash hit, Slumber Party.

Jae Fusz and Mikey Pesante got down and dirty during the chorus of the R&B-tinged track, and the crowd went wild for them both.

Although it’s not exactly hard to see why is it?



Don’t worry about buying tickets to Vegas though, Britney’s already announced that she’s touring in Asia over the summer, and rumour has it more dates are set to be announced soon.

Come to the UK please, queen. We need you to lift our post-Brexit blues.

Watch the full clip below:

