A Broadway show based on Britney’s back catalogue of hits is in the works.

She’s already starred in music videos, television shows and even a movie, and now it looks like fans will get the chance to experience the legendary icon’s music on stage.

According to Forbes, Britney’s managers are busy planning her next move following the announcement that her Las Vegas residency will end on New Years Eve.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief though, as it’s claimed the show will not be autobiographical, and will instead be similar in tone to iconic stage show, Mamma Mia.

Which means we won’t be stuck with something similar to Lifetime’s Britney Forever After, which was panned by critics – and rightly so – earlier this year.

It’s believed Jerry Mitchell, who previously directed Kinky Boots, has already had meetings with Britney’s management about the project.

The plans are still being decided, and no official timeline has been put into place yet sadly.

More stories:

Gay man sues funeral home for refusing to bury his late husband

Cher to be honoured with Billboard Icon Award