Britney Spears once threw shade at Pink and it was all kinds of amazing.

In a 2002 interview with Rolling Stone, Britney revealed how the 38-year-old singer sent her flowers before talking bad about her to the press and “hurting” her feelings.

When asked if she had met Pink before in the interview, Britney revealed that as far as she was concerned, things were great between herself and the Don’t Let Me Get Me singer… but then she saw some comments in the press that didn’t sit well with her.

“I met her, and she was really nice,” she said.

She continued: “She sent me flowers at my hotel room. And the next week she said something like, ‘I don’t think it’s cool the way that she’s like a puppet and she’s really smiley and happy all the time.'”

Britney, being the classy queen she is, then casually threw a little shade while remaining respectful of the rival pop star.

“She’s probably doing that to protect her whole gimmick thing. I respect that, but don’t be a hypocrite and put me down when you’re, like, performing with your belly showing too.”

“And the reason why I’m smiling is because I’m grateful. I’m not the type if person to walk around and be like, ‘Shit, I’m the coolest girl.’ I still think her music rocks. But the whole thing hurt my feelings.”

Britney added: “I felt like, ‘I thought you liked me. You sent me flowers.'”

You go, girl.

