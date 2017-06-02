Britney Spears has penned a letter to her LGBT+ fans.

To celebrate Gay Pride Month, Billboard has asked numerous pop icons to write letters explaining how grateful they are to the gay community for the support over the years.

Huge icons like RuPaul, Celine Dion, Barbara Streisand and of course, Britney, jumped at the chance to give their thanks, and their heartwarming words have left us speechless.

In Britney’s letter, the pop princess revealed that her LGBT+ fans have had a profound impact on her throughout her career, both during her highs and her lows.

“This is my letter of love to all my LGBTQ fans. Continuously throughout my career, you’ve always been so vocal about what a positive impact I’ve had on you — that I’ve instilled joy, hope and love in you at times when there was none. That my music is an inspiration. That my story gives you hope.

The star continued: “But I have a secret to share with you. You see, it’s actually you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty. the lack of judgement. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy and make me and my sons strive to be better people.

“I love you. Britney,” she added.

Take a look at some highlights from other letters below:

We’re definitely not crying right now.