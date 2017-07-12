Britney Spears is in talks to perform at the Super Bowl.

The Princess of Pop is reportedly negotiating with television executives to step in for next year’s Half-Time Show.

The Make Me singer last appeared at the iconic event back in 2001, when she performed Walk This Way with Aerosmith and NSYNC.

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl. She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner,” said a source.

It’s believed that Britney could be one of a “package of other big acts” that will fill out the NFL show next year. If the plans go ahead, Britney would follow in the footsteps of stars including Beyonce, Katy Perry and Madonna.

We just hope she sings Happy Birthday again, tbh.

Meanwhile, last week, Britney hit back at critics that say she never sings live, and revealed that it really “pisses” her off that people think she just lip-syncs.