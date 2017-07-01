The Queen of vocals is back ladies and gentlemen.

Earlier this week, Britney hit back at critics that say she never sings live, and revealed that it really “pisses” her off that people think she just lip-syncs.

Social media was having none of it however, and no one actually believed her.

But in response to the comments, Britney took to the stage last night and sang happy birthday for a friend on-stage to a sold-out crowd.

Proving she’s still got the pipes to hold a note, Britney belted out the song and social media literally couldn’t handle it.

OMFG I AM CRYING I AM CRYING I AM CRYING. BRITNEY SPEARS JUST SANG LIVE AND IT WAS BREATHTAKINGLY GORGEOUS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xNQ9MEOXXI — KingSpears (@GodneyIsBritney) June 30, 2017

And the Grammy goes to… Britney Spears, “Happy Birthday (Live from Singapore)” pic.twitter.com/6nSM00jGxV — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) June 30, 2017

YALL LITERALLY GOT BRITNEY MAD AND SHE HAD TO MAKE UP A BIRTHDAY TO SING LIVE AND SHOW YALL pic.twitter.com/GLx6vjw1sf — Brady (@BradySpears) June 30, 2017

BREAKING: Happy Birthday by Britney Spears SHOOTS up the Billboard Hot 100 to #1! Making it the fastest most gorgeous song to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/eyOR1vtESM — Joe (@justsaynotojoe) June 30, 2017

When will your fave?

Happy Birthday is the new Radar and we’re here for it.