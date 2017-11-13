Britney Spears has teased a new project.

The legendary entertainer took to social media over the weekend to reveal that she has something major in the pipeline.

She shared a picture of herself giving world famous photographer Peter Lindbergh a peck on the cheek, alongside the caption: “Secret project”.

Her fans immediately went into meltdown, with many assuming the post means that Britney has started working on a follow-up to her last album, Glory. We can only dream…

One user wrote: “Don’t think I haven’t noticed these apple emojis. I’m noticing everything after Beyoncé was posting lemons on the sly. Apple Juice is coming.”

While another added: “I don’t think peter lindbergh would bother with a perfume. he’s a very reputable fashion photographer.”

Meanwhile, Britney joined together with a host of other stars last week to make a stand against anti-LGBT violence in Brazil.

Despite offering same-sex marriage and hosting one of the world’s largest Pride festivals, Brazil is one of the most dangerous places for LGBT people as it has the highest LGBT murder rate in the world.

Over 25 other artists including Britney, Céline Dion, Demi Lovato, Lorde, Boy George and Melanie C offered up their time to take part in a charity single and music video.

The song, entitled ‘Igual’, will act as the theme song for Rio Pride later this year and all proceeds from the single’s sales and streaming will be donated to the NGO Grupo Arco-Iris to help towards Brazil’s LGBT community.