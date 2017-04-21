Broadway Bares has announced its theme for it’s 2017 show.

This year, the much-loved show that benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will be themed around “Strip U”.

The wildly popular burlesque benefit will explore college life in all its naked glory on June 18 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

To celebrate the announcement, a preview clip teasing the new photoshoot has been unveiled, and as expected there’s a lot of tanned bodies and big arms on show from some of theatre’s biggest stars.





This year’s star-studded show will feature more than 150 of New York’s most talented singers and dancers stripping off for a good cause – we can’t think of anything better.

Special guests for the evening, who have previously included the likes of Laverne Cox, will be announced later this spring.