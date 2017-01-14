Keyboardist Larry Steinbachek from British group Bronski Beat has died at the age of 56.

Louise Jones, Steinbachek’s sister, confirmed to BBC News that he died in December with family and friends at his side after a battle with cancer.

The group was formed in 1983 by Steinbachek, Jimmy Somerville and Steve Bronski and dealt with issues facing the LGBT community such as anti-gay violence and discrimination.

Famously, their 1984 debut The Age of Consent highlighted England’s differing age laws for heterosexual and homosexual sex and ‘Smalltown Boy’ was about the issues faced growing up gay.

The album’s sleeve even featured the different ages of consent for gay men in different countries.

The group’s cover of Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’ with Marc Almond was also a hit.

Somerville left the band in 1985, however Steinbachek and Bronski continued to make music until 1994, when Steinbachek moved to Amsterdam.

More stories:

First look at Russell Tovey and Andrew Garfield in ‘Angels in America’

George Michael discusses open relationships in frank 2004 Attitude interview