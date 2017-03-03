Coca-Cola have just released an early contender for our favourite ad campaign of the year – and it’s one that manages to combine humour with a refreshingly inclusive take on modern family life.

The hilarious new commercial sees a hunky pool boy inspire some really quite understandable thirst in a brother-sister due, who both race to impress their guest with a refreshing Coca-Cola.

You’ll have to watch to see just who wins this ultimate test of sibling rivalry – but is there a twist in the tale?

More stories:

Disney’s Gaston was based on gay ‘trade’, Beauty and the Beast director reveals

90210’s Trevor Donovan stripped off to recreate a naked shoot from over a decade ago