When it comes to era-defining hunks, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Angel arguably takes with late ’90s crown with ease.

Pictures of David Boreanaz’s brooding vamp-with-a-soul adorned every wannabe witchy teen’s bedroom wall from 1997 to 2003, and it turns out life was sweet indeed for the cast and crew who got to spend time on set with the actor during the show’s early seasons.

As part of the show’s 20th anniversary celebrations for Entertainment Weekly, David’s former co-stars have revealed that the actor enjoyed getting naked during filming.

And when they say naked, they mean naked.

Show star Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed Boreanaz liked to get naked “all the time”, with Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase in three seasons of Buffy and five seasons of spin-off show Angel, agreeing.

“It’s shocking how often he was comfortable being naked and how giggly he is,” she said.

Geller added: “He would literally come out with no pants on just to see if we could keep a straight face”.

After Emma Caulfield (Anya) asked if Boreanaz would at least wear a sock to preserve his modesty, Geller confirmed his antics were indeed full-frontal, causing Boreanaz to quip: “Method phase, sorry.”

David, we can assure you there is no need to be sorry. And at least fans will always have the sight of Angel being expelled sans clothing from a fiery hell dimension in season 3 episode ‘Faith, Hope & Trick’…

Meanwhile, Buffy’s 20th anniversary reunion has also come with several other revelations, including which season was Sarah Michele Geller’s least favourite, and the fact that Eliza Dushku, who played fan favourite character Faith on three seasons of the show, wasn’t invited to take part.

