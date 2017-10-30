Promotional

Step through the meat locker, navigate your way past the butcher and discover a dazzling, secret world oozing with quirky cocktails, metre-long pizzas and immersive entertainment! At Bunga Bunga Covent Garden, La Famiglia del Bunga Bunga host a spectacular variety of live shows, bringing Silvio Berlusconi’s infamous and decadent parties to life.

Every Wednesday, delve into a magical extravaganza of the world’s most famous musicals, as La Famiglia present… Bunga The Musical! Sing along to a ‘WICKED’ medley of theatre-favourites, alongside tongue-in-cheek musical parodies that will make you ‘ROAR’ with laughter. Featuring immersive tributes to The Lion King, Mamma Mia and many more, La Famiglia will take you on a musical journey of your favourite theatre scenes, bringing them to life right around your dining table!

While you sit back and watch the live show, eat to your heart’s content with a delectable Italian sharing feast, brimming with authentic Italian antipasti and delicious metre-long pizzas. Add two hours of bottomless Prosecco into the mix, and you’ll be more than ready to grab the microphone, perform your karaoke debut and dance the night away!

Why not pair your meal with a unique cocktail from the bar? Pick your favourite Italian icon from bespoke head-shaped cocktails, modelled on the likes of The Godfather, Balotelli and more! Even better, feast your eyes on a life-sized replica of Michelangelo’s David with the ‘David is Goliath’ sharer cocktail; his chiseled physique and his risqué ‘tap’ really do leave nothing to the imagination!

But ordering cocktails at Bunga Bunga Covent Garden is not just your ordinary bar experience. Prepare to be entertained by the waiters and waitresses themselves, as they unveil your sharer cocktails with a variety of Bunga-style surprises! While you wait at one of the two themed bars – The Casino Bar and Harry’s Bar – the skilled bartenders will mesmerise you by showcasing their talents from juggling drinks to setting your cocktails on fire.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better… Enter the meat locker every Thursday, and prepare to be dazzled by a burlesque show like no other! Inspired by Silvio Berlusconi’s story, Burlesquoni presents a sensational night full of sparkle, glamour and opulence. A tantalising whirlwind of colours, sequins and feathers, watch the burlesque dancers perform around the room as they bring the ultimate sensory experience right to your very table.

Whether you join La Famiglia for Bunga The Musical or Burlesquoni (or both!), discover a mesmerising world full of surprises, as you revel in a truly unique and unforgettable dining experience at Bunga Bunga Covent Garden!

covent-garden.bungabunga-london.com

