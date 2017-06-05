The weather may be exceptionally muggy right now, but Burton are making sure you can look cool with their Spring Summer ’17 collection.

With lashings of 1950’s and 80’s inspiration, the high street brand have produced some great pleat front trousers, resort shirts with Cuban collars and vintage jackets including a great modernised take on the classic bomber jacket (as seen here in the rather chic video below)

Opting for plenty of neutral colours, with darker botanical prints, there’s both patterns and plainer pieces present for the summer, allowing you be gregarious or toned down when picking your outfit.

There are even some Miami Vice style suits, hints of pastels pinks and sandy hues to keep you looking fresh and adding a bit of fun to their collection. It’s clean and crisp and cool- just what you need in this weather.

burton.co.uk