The lineup for this year’s Bristol Pride has been announced, and you’re not going to be disappointed.

Freshly-reformed Busted will headline this year’s festival, which takes place on the Bristol Amphitheatre and At-Bristol’s Millennium Square on Saturday July 8. The band, comprised of James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson, have reunited for new music and a festival tour. Yhey will close the Pride festival.

Other acts performing on Pride Day include ‘Crush’ singer Jennifer Paige, The X Factor‘s Saara Aalto, 80s artist Sonia, boyband Union J, The Voice finalist Jordan Gray and Charlie Hides from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Welsh singer Charlotte Church brings her Late Night Pop Dungeon to the Pride after party, along with DJ’s Horse Meat Disco and local favourites Don’t Tell Your Mother.

On the Friday, Belinda Carlisle will be joined by Walking on Sunshine singer Katrina of Katrina of The Waves and electro pop duo Avec Sans.

Pride Day is the culmination of a week of events across Bristol to celebrate, and raise awareness of the LGBT+ community. Events will be taking place across Bristol from the 30 June, and will see popular events such as the Pride Dog Show and computer gaming social – along with theatre with a drag version of the Wardrobe favourite Murder She Didn’t Write and comedy night with Bethany Black, David Mills and Jayde Adams.

Daryn Carter, festival director said: “We have a real variety of artists performing across 3 stages at the festival, all with extended stage times, as well as dedicated family and youth areas. We truly have something for everyone at Pride and welcome everyone to come along, find out more about the LGBT+ community and to show their support”

Bristol Pride runs from June 30 – July 9, with the main Pride event taking place on Saturday July 8. Click here for tickets and more information.