Caitlyn Jenner has come under fire for making a joke about gun violence in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

Last week, a shooter opened fire during a practice session for a congressional baseball game in Washington, D.C. High-ranking Republican and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was critically injured in the attack. He remains in hospital in D.C. Matt Mika, a lobbyist, also remains in critical condition, while three others were also hurt but have since been released from hospital.

Jenner, an outspoken Republican, was in attendance at the College Republicans’ National Convention gala over the weekend. When asked for comment on the attack, Jenner said: “Nobody deserves what happened out there.

“There’s no justification for it. There’s crazy people in the world — we know that … We have to minimize that kind of stuff. But, as far as the people who were injured, it’s an absolute shame.

“Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot,” she continued. “Liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

While the audience present burst out in laughter at Caitlyn’s comments, people on social media weren’t as happy with them. She has been accused of making the shooting a political issue. One Twitter user wrote: “It’s sad watching @Caitlyn_Jenner defend a group that will NEVER EVER truly accept her while condemning those who fight for her rights.”

This comment is not ok, @Caitlyn_Jenner. Key trait American shooters share isnt political party, but history of domestic violence. https://t.co/HqD6YtW24h — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 17, 2017

It’s sad watching @Caitlyn_Jenner defend a group that will NEVER EVER truly accept her while condemning those who fight for her rights — Cyn Rosales (@Cynrosles83) June 18, 2017

The comments were broadcast on a Facebook Live video which has since been deleted.

Last month Caitlyn said that she has been left ‘disappointed’ by President Trump’s approach to trans issues.

US President Donald Trump signed away parts of an executive order protecting LGBT federal workers against discrimination in March.

“I thought Trump would be pretty good,” Caitlyn said during an appearance on Fox News in May, “but he’s disappointed me in the first 100 days on those issues.”

