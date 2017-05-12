Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she doesn’t regret voting for Donald Trump – despite the US President’s attacks on the transgender community since taking office back in January.

Appearing on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme on Friday morning (May 12), the reality star admitted that while she was “disappointed” with the president’s record on trans issues, she did not yet regret casting her vote for him.

In a wide-ranging interview in which the former Olympian also discussed her aborted transition during the 1980s, transgender murder rates in the US and her relationship with members of the Kardashian clan, Jenner admitted she was “keeping a close eye” on Trump’s stance towards transgender issues.

Asked whether Trump’s actions against the LGBT+ community, including a decision to revoke landmark guidance on bathroom use for transgender students, made her regret voting for the President, Jenner replied: “It doesn’t make me regret my vote yet, but it is very disappointing. I thought Trump would be better on these issues.”

Explaining why she voted for the businessman and former star of The Apprentice last November, the 67-year-old explained: “I’ve always been on the Republican side, just because I’m more conservative in my thinking… Trump was our candidate so obviously I’m gonna vote that way.

“But I’m not a big supporter of the Republican party; I’m not a big supporter of Donald Trump. I’m a big supporter of my community.”

Watch the full interview below – Jenner’s comments about Trump come around the 23.40 mark:

