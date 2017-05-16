Donald Trump may have found his first rival for 2020.

Caitlyn Jenner, a once outspoken supporter of the bumbling embarrassment of a President, revealed last week that she was unhappy with his support of the LGBT+ community.

In fact, she’s so frustrated with how things have gone since he came into office that she’s considering running herself.

Giving a cryptic response when asked if she’d ever get into politics, Caitlyn said: “I do a lot of political stuff, but it is mostly all behind the scenes.

“I have been asked that question quite a bit, to be honest with you–over the next year I’m looking into it.”

Explaining last week why she voted for the businessman and former star of The Apprentice last November, the 67-year-old explained: “I’ve always been on the Republican side, just because I’m more conservative in my thinking… Trump was our candidate so obviously I’m gonna vote that way.

“But I’m not a big supporter of the Republican party; I’m not a big supporter of Donald Trump. I’m a big supporter of my community.”

Could there be a Jenner in the White House in 2020? With Trump managing to beat Clinton, we’re saying nothing is impossible at this point.

#Britneyfor2020

