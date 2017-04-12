Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she has undergone gender confirmation surgery, pointedly telling the public that they can now “stop staring”.

The former Olympian-turned-reality star writes in her upcoming memoir The Secrets of My Life that she wants to end speculation about about her transition – but that she will never talk about it publicly again.

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” Jenner reveals in excerpts published by Radar Online. “I am telling you because I believe in candor. So all of you can stop staring.”

Explaining her motivation for undergoing the procedure, the 67-year-old says: “So why even consider it? Because it’s just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other tan what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods.

The I Am Cait star adds: “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

Jenner, who won gold in decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal before later appearing alongside her family in reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, goes on to reveal the thoughts that ran through her mind after she come round from the procedure.

She recalls thinking: “I am going to live authentically for the first time in my life. I am going to have an enthusiasm for life that I have not had in 39 years since the Olympics, almost two thirds of my life.”

Drawing a line under discussion about the physical aspects of her transition, Jenner tells fans: “You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

The nature of Jenner’s announcement highlights the intense pressure trans people are often placed under when it comes to discussing intimate details about their bodies.

Attitude columnist Juno Dawson, author This Book is Gay and the forthcoming memoir The Gender Games, told attitude.co.uk she wished Jenner a speedy recovery following her surgeries, but hoped the public would remember that the reality star’s physical appearance has “no bearing” on her gender identity.

“This is a slightly odd announcement, I must say,” says Juno. “Until the day that cisgender celebrities feel the need make public announcements about their genitalia, I’m not sure why trans ones would either.

“Trans bodies are subject to intense scrutiny, policing and objectification. As some trans and non-binary people opt not to have surgeries, it’s important to separate gender identity from physical attributes. One has no bearing on the other.”

She adds: “At the end of the day, Caitlyn is and was a woman, utterly regardless of her recent surgeries.”

Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life is out on April 25 in the USA and April 27 in the UK.

