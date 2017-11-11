Piers Morgan and Caitlyn Jenner clashed heads during an interview in which the Good Morning Britain presenter repeatedly questioned the reality star about her body.

Morgan was filming an episode of Piers Morgan Life Stories featuring Jenner and during the interview, Morgan allegedly pulled out a doll of her pre-transition and asked what she had changed.

He asked: “You were an all-American, 6ft 2in muscle-bound guy. When you look at that guy, what do you think?”

Jenner, who kept her cool, replied by saying: “Good for him. There is a lot more to this story than just that.”

According to The Sun, Morgan then asked her: “How does your physique compare now to what it did then? Obviously certain areas we know about…”

Jenner then hit back at Piers, telling him it’s “disrespectful” to ask such invasive questions to a transgender person.

She said: “You made a comment there and that’s why you would get in trouble, OK?”

“You said, ‘certain areas’ – that, to a trans person, is disrespectful. It’s not funny. It’s life. It is a very serious part of my life.”

She continued: “I take that very seriously and so out of respect to myself and the community, it’s not something that you joke about. This is serious stuff. People die over these issues, it’s not a joke.”

Morgan, finally defeated, replied by saying: “Point taken.”

Piers Morgan’s previous guests for the show have included Kim Cattrall, who revealed she was never friends with her Sex And The City co-stars.

More stories:

Jake Shears: ‘If all you’re giving the world is your body on Instagram – f**k off’

Attitude’s Masculinity survey reveals almost 75% of gay men are turned off by effeminate guys