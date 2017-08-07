Caitlyn Jenner has put her foot in it yet again.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and outspoken republican has been a strong supporter of Donald Trump since the election last year, and insisted time and time again that the former reality star was looking out for LGBT+ people.

But after Trump announced on Twitter that trans men and women are now banned from serving in the U.S. army, Jenner joined in the collective outrage heard around the world.

She tweeted: “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?”

However, it seems like her anger was short lived.

Just days later, Jenner’s been spotted driving around wearing some of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” merchandise proudly and for all to see.

Before heading for a spot of golf, the reality star was seen sporting one of the President’s now infamous caps. What better way to show your anger for someone than wearing their clothing that actively supports their campaign of hate….

So were you really outraged by Trump’s ban, or….