Call Me By Your Name has broken box office records during its first weekend at US cinemas.

Box Office Mojo reports that the film made a whopping $412,934 over the course of three days at only four theatres in New York and Los Angeles.

The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, has broken this year’s record for the highest per-theatre average opening at $101,219 over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Based on André Aciman’s 2007 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of 17-year-old high school student Elio (Timothée Chalamet), who falls in love with 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Italy during the summer of 1983.

The film has been surrounded by controversy in recent, from the ‘thrilling’ peach scene to the age-gap between Oliver and Elio, leading Armie Hammer to defend the film.

It’s become one of the hottest Oscar contenders this year, and looks set for major Awards Season success.

Meanwhile, Sony was slammed earlier last month for ‘straight-washing’ the film after the production company shared a poster of the film with two of the movie’s stars and implying a heterosexual relationship.

Call Me By Your Name is out in cinemas now, read our review here.

More stories:

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez strips off and talks fitness with Attitude

Football’s first openly gay referee says game is stuck in the ‘dark ages’ when it comes to homophobia