Gay drama Call Me By Your Name has earned three nominations at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

The film, based on André Aciman’s 2007 novel of the same name, tells the story of 17-year-old high school student Elio (Timothée Chalamet), who falls in love with 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Italy during the summer of 1983.

Call Me By Your Name has been nominated for Best Motion Picture, while Timothée Chalamet has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, and Armie Hammer for ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role’.

The critically acclaimed movie broke this year’s record for the highest per-theatre average opening over the Thanksgiving weekend in the US, when it grossed a massive $101,219.

Other nominations include Erick McCormack for his role in the new series of Will & Grace.

Take a look at the full nominations below

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All The Money In The World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lawis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle Of The Sexes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Steve Carell, Battle Of The Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)

A Fantastic Woman, Chile

First They Killed My Father, Cambodia

In The Fade, Germany/France

Loveless, Russia

The Square, Sweden/Germany/France

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape Of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape Of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape Of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexander Desplat, The Shape Of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

‘Home’, Ferdinand

‘Mighty River’, Mudbound

‘Remember Me’, Coco

‘The Star’, The Star

‘This Is Me’, The Greatest Showman

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Crown, Netflix

Game Of Thrones, HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)

Caitron Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Black-ish, ABC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Master Of None, Netflix

Smilf, Showtime

Will & Grace, NBC

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, Smilf

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master Of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Sinner

Top Of The Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette And Joan

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard Of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard Of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette And Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Find out who wins at the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2018.

