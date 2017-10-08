Gay romantic drama Call Me By Your Name might be getting plenty of critical acclaim, but according to one of the films screenwriters, there’s one problem.

Specifically, it’s a lack of penis.

Yep, veteran filmmaker James Ivory, who adapted André Aciman’s 2007 coming-of-age novel for the big screen, is disappointed that some of the nudity he wrote into the movie was scrapped by the time it got made.

Apparently there was “all sorts” of nudity in the original version, but, as star Armie Hammer has already made clear, the requirement to get it all out on camera was dropped during the casting process.

“Certainly in my screenplay there was all sorts of nudity,” Ivory told Vanity Fair.

“But according to Luca [Guadagnino, the director], both actors had it in their contract that there would be no frontal nudity, and there isn’t, which I think is kind of a pity.”

The director of A Room with a View continued: “Again, it’s just this American attitude. Nobody seems to care that much, or be shocked, about a totally naked woman. It’s the men. This is something that must be so deeply cultural that one should ask: “Why?'”

Why indeed, James. At least the book’s infamous peach scene made it into the final edit, we guess.

Call Me By Your Name hits cinemas on 27 October in the UK and 24 November in the US.

