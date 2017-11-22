Call Me By Your Name has rightly won plaudits for its enthralling depiction of first love, but there’s one scene in particular that’s had audiences talking.

Luca Guadagnino’s film adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 novel tells the story of 17-year-old high school student Elio (Timothée Chalamet), who falls in love with 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Italy during the summer of 1983 – and the film has stayed true to the source material by including an, erm, amorous encounter between Elio and a peach.

In an admission that paints quite the mental picture, Guadagnino has already revealed that both he and Chalamet tried to recreate the scene at home themselves prior to filming to see whether the, erm, exact mechanics involved worked, and now Chalamet has opened up himself about the “thrilling” scene.

The 21-year-old actor told GQ: “[Guadagnino] came up to me a couple of weeks before the peach scene and told me he tried it and that it worked. Then it was all systems go!”

He continued: “It’s just thrilling because it’s organic—it feels not like a marketing gimmick but something that people are genuinely curious to see—if they have not already partaken in that wonderfully sensual experience.