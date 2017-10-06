Upcoming romantic drama Call Me By Your Name is already generating plenty of buzz for its searing portrayal of young gay love, but there’s one scene in particular that’s garnering a few headlines of its own.

The eagerly-anticipated film adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 novel tells the story of 17-year-old high school student Elio (Timothée Chalamet), who falls in love with 24-year-old graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Italy during the summer of 1983 – and fans of the book will be pleased to know that an infamous scene featuring an encounter with a piece of fruit will be making it onto the big screen.

We’d hate to ruin the surprise, but let’s just say it involves doing things with a peach that you wouldn’t want your mother to see.

As it turns out, however, the juicy enouncter almost didn’t make it into the movie – until Timothée Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino decided to work out the, erm, exact mechanics at home themselves.

“I was tempted to remove it from the script,” Guadagnino reveals in the latest issue of OUT Magazine. “In the book, it is so strong and explicit that I thought it was a metaphor, something that couldn’t exist in real life.

“I was struggling with the possibility that you can masturbate yourself with such a fruit,” he explained. “So I grabbed a peach and I tried, and I have to say—it works.”

However, it turns out it wasn’t only the director who’d decided to do some fruit-based homework in their own time.

“I went to Timothée and said, ‘We shoot the scene, because I tried it and it worked’, Guadagnino recalled.

“And he said, ‘I tried, too, and I already knew it worked.'”

Well, if there’s one thing we love, it’s an actor who commits to the role. Peach, anyone?

Call Me By Your Name hits cinemas on 27 October in the UK and 24 November in the US.

