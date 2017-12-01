Call Me By Your Name actors Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet have opened up about their passionate first encounter in rehearsals for the critically-acclaimed coming-of-age movie.

The two actors stopped by The Ellen Show this week, where they how their first rehearsal involved a serious ice-breaker.

“We get to the page in the script and all it says is, ‘Elio and Oliver roll around in the grass, making out’, Hammer recalled. “And we kind of look at each other like, ‘Alright, here we go.'”

The 31-year-old continued: “So we start making out, and making out, and making out, and no one’s staying stop.

“All of a sudden we both kind of stop and look and [the director] had just walked away and left us right there, rolling around in the grass. It was a bit of an icebreaker.”

“It destroyed the ice,” Chalamet quipped.

Based on Andre Aciman’s 2007 novel, Call Me By Your Name tells the story of the relationship between 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and graduate student Oliver (Armie Hammer) as a passionate romance blossoms in 1980s Italy.

The film has already been tipped for nominations at next year’s Oscars, and has had audiences talking for one memorable scene involving an amorous encounter between Elio and a peach.

Check out Armie and Timothee’s appearance on Ellen below:

