Calum Scott has unveiled his latest single – and it’s a powerful ballad dedicated the ones you love.

The Britain’s Got Talent star, who came out as gay publicly last year, has released ‘You Are The Reason’ as the next single from his forthcoming debut album, which is slated for a 2018 release.

Scott, whose debut single – a cover of Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’, peaked at Number 2 on the Official UK Singles Chart last year, says that his latest track is a love letter to the “special people” in his life.

“You Are The Reason started out as a song about something completely different than what it is now,” Scott explained.

“It was originally written from a fragile place of anxiety and not knowing the cause of it, so the song started to become ‘Without A Reason’.

“But as we carried on writing, we realised how every relationship has difficult times but you stick with it because the love you fundamentally feel for the other person overrides everything else.”

He added: “I wrote this song to say thank you to those special people who make our lives better, simply because they’re in it.”

More stories:

Rapper Lil Peep dies aged 21

Hunger Games star Josh Rivers goes full-frontal and masturbates in new TV series (NSFW)