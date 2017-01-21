Social media star Cameron Dallas recently won Best Social Media Star at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards and he decided to celebrate in the best way possible, by stripping down of course!

The 22-year-old teamed up with British photographer Damon Baker for a raunchy black and white photoshoot, and we love it.

Follow me on Twitter – CameronDallas for more! A photo posted by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

The star, who became one of Calvin Klein’s newest faces last year, took to his social media channels to share images of his best photoshoot yet.

Follow me on Twitter – @CameronDallas A photo posted by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) on Jan 18, 2017 at 2:05am PST

The star first became famous on Vine and continued to build his career on other social media platforms. He’s been making a storm with half-naked selfies.

Take a look at the some of the other snaps from the shoot below:

He now has his own Netflix show called Chasing Cameron, and he isn’t afraid to bare his assets.

H/t: Gay Buzzer

