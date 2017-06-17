When it comes to stars getting naked in the name of art, it doesn’t get much better than Mario Testino’s Towel Series.

The world-renowned photographer’s special collection sees well-known faces strip down to nothing more than some carefully-draped bathroom linen, and has already featured some drool-inducing entries from the likes of Justin Bieber, Christiano Ronaldo, David Gandy, Ansel Elgort and Cody Simpson.

Famous females like Miley Cyrus and Blake Lively have also got involved, but we’re not going to pretend that’s why you’re here, gents.

Yep, social media star Cameron Dallas is the latest handsome face to drop trou and pick up the towel – and we certainly ain’t mad about it. See exhibit A below…

TOWEL SERIES 140, CAMERON DALLAS. #TowelSeries #MarioTestino @CameronDallas A post shared by MARIO TESTINO (@mariotestino) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

It’s been something of a good week for fans of Dallas, who became one of the faces of Calvin Klein last year and already boasts over 22 million followers on Instagram: the 22-year-old also appeared to have mislaid his shirt in a stunning new shoot for Tings magazine, which saw him get wet and wild in the shower.

Well, at least he’s got a towel now.

Once you’ve mopped yourself up off the floor, you can check out the rest of Mario Testino’s Towel Series here.

