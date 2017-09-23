RuPaul’s Drag Race has become one of the biggest shows in the world, and it’s opened drag up to an entirely new audience.

Never have so many young people looked up to Drag Queens and idolised them – but what about the older generation?

With those over 50 more likely to be against same-sex marriage and equality, you’d be forgiven for thinking that a drag queen reality series wouldn’t go down particularly well.

But thankfully, you’d be wrong.

The popular YouTube series “React,” which shows a group of people watching something on a laptop and reacting, invited a group of elderly people to come down and check out Drag Race for the first time.

There was a questionable remark at the star from one viewer, who said:

“That’s as outrageous as I’ve ever seen, so I try to stay away from watching it, he said.

But then when the action got going, just about every single one of them ended up loving it. Basically, Tatianna and Alyssa’s lip-sync really is the answer to everything.

“I think they’re having fun doing their thing,” one of the other men said. “I see nothin’ wrong with it.”