Is it really possible to guess the sexual orientation of a complete stranger?

That’s the question being posed in a new viral video which sees everyday people attempt to guess where a series of strangers lie on the spectrum of sexuality.

The clip by WatchCut Video sees five participants assign labels to a series of individuals base on nothing more than their appearance and answers to a quick series of questions.

The result is an eye-opening insight into the stereotypes that feed into the idea of having a ‘gaydar’, and shows the importance of trying not to do that one thing we’ve all been guilty of at some point: forcing labels upon others.

Watch the video below:

