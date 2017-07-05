Wouldn’t it be awful if someone tracked some of the things we search for when browsing porn? Well, turns out they actually do. We’re ruined.

New research has revealed what each state in America is most into when they’re looking to get their rocks off, and the results are quite revealing to say the least.

There’s a few trends going on when it comes to categories such as “twinks” and “Latinos,” but then things start to get a bit odd when you spot the likes of “tickle” and “doctor”.

Who knew tickling was such a turn on?

Take a look at the full trend map below courtesy of Pornhub:

While gay porn searches only make up 6.3 percent of Pornhub’s traffic, gay porn remains one of the most uploaded to categories of all time on the site. Quality over quantity, guys…

But honestly, if we knew they were tracking our search terms we wouldn’t have search for half the things we have done.