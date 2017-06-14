Sun’s out, bums out, as the saying goes. Right?!

Well it’s close enough, and to celebrate the arrival of summer (all three days of it, we imagine), we thought we’d share an exclusive new picture from our sizzling Summer issue – available to download and in shops now.

This month sees two Olympic swimming stars strip off and open up for a thirst-quenching shoot and interview, as Team GB’s Adam Peaty reveals the reality of life as a world record holder and Tonga’s Amini Fonua explains how he reconciles his sexuality with representing a country where it remains illegal to be gay.

There’s plenty of swimwear-clad sexiness to accompany our chats with both stars, and here’s a little taste of what Amini’s shoot has to offer…

Definitely worthy of a medal, we’d say.

You can see Amini’s full shoot and interview in the July issue of Attitude – out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download.

More stories:

Colton Haynes: ‘My management forced me to date women’

Orlando Gay Chorus honour Pulse shooting victims with moving rendition of ‘True Colours’