A Canadian baseball player has been suspended for two games after he used anti-gay slur against an opponent.

Kevin Pillar, who plays for the Toronto Blue Jays, called Jason Motte of the Atlanta Braves a ‘faggot’ after he was struck out by Motte’s pitch during a game on Wednesday night (May 17).

The incident flared tempers immediately, with players from both teams confronting one another on the field.

After the game, Pillar apologised for his ‘inappropriate language’ in a statement that read: “Last night, following my at-bat in the 7th inning, I used inappropriate language towards Braves pitcher Jason Motte,” he wrote.

“By doing so I had just helped extend the use of a word that has no place in baseball, in sports or anywhere in society today. I’m completely and utterly embarrassed and feel horrible to have put the fans, my teammates and the Blue Jays organization in this position. I have apologized personally to Jason Motte, but also need to apologize to the Braves organization and their fans, and most importantly, to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed last night.

“This is not who I am and will use this as an opportunity to better myself.”

Pillar’s team, the Blue Jays, said that they were “extremely disappointed” in his behaviour in a statement. “We know Kevin to be a respectful, high-character individual who we hope will learn from this situation and continue to positively contribute and live up to our values on and off the field,” the Blue Jays said.

Watch the initial confrontation below:

The benches clear in Atlanta after Kevin Pillar takes exception to Jason Motte’s quick pitch in the top of the 7th inning!!! pic.twitter.com/fcwxtUWuYL — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 18, 2017

