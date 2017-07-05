There’s a bromance happening in Ireland right now and we couldn’t be happier.

Unlike Theresa May and Donald Trump awkwardly holding hands outside the White House – honestly, wtf even was that? – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Ireland’s first gay leader, Leo Varadkar, yesterday for a casual afternoon jog.

The pair enjoyed some bonding time together, and the Canadian hunk told followers on Twitter that Varadkar “had a nice pace”.

“The sun came out just in time for a quick chance to see more of this beautiful part of Dublin on foot… nice pace @campaignforleo,” wrote the popular leader.

Are all Canadian’s this lovely?

During a speech later in the day, Trudeau even managed to throw in some well-deserved shade at Trump and May, and we couldn’t be more here for it.

He said: “There are tremendous opportunities for countries like Canada and Ireland at a time where perhaps our significant allies and trading partners, in the case of the UK and US, are turning inward or at least turning in a different direction, to make the pitch that Canada and Ireland are places that are exciting and open to the world in a positive, progressive way.”