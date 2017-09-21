Lotan Carter has given his followers an eyeful on social media.

The reality star hit our screens earlier this year when he appeared in the latest series of Channel 5 reality series Big Brother.

He became a favourite with viewers at home because of his fondness for wearing as few clothes as possible, which is probably down to his previous role with the Dream Boys.

In his latest social media sap, Lotan stripped naked to show off for his followers – take a look below:

Thirsty Thursday 😂😂 laid bare… 🙈 pic.twitter.com/0BkodOjBbv — Lotan Carter (@lotanlaidbare) September 21, 2017

Here’s a few more, just because: