At this point, it’s certainly no secret that Austin Armacost isn’t exactly camera-shy when it comes to disrobing on social media, but before he entered the Celebrity Big Brother house for a second stint this week, the model and reality star gave fans a slightly more revealing look at his anatomy than they might be used to.

Austin – who is already at the centre of a homophobia row on the Channel 5 show after being referred to as “the gay boy” by fellow housemate Stacy Francis – recently invested in a large pair of flowery tattoos on his thighs, and last week decided to share the finished artwork with his 60,000 Instagram followers.

Posting a close-up picture of himself in just a pair of (rather tight) briefs, he wrote: “Presenting: my new tats!”

As his followers quickly noticed, however, the tattoos weren’t the only thing getting something of a big reveal…

PRESENTING: my new tats! White Rose = Yorkshire Rose Peony = State Flower of Indiana A photo posted by austinarmacost (@austinarmacost) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:45am PST

Illuminating indeed.

Here are a few more recent highlights from the former Attitude cover star’s page, just for good measure.

Giving you some #Jockstrap realness @sukrew A photo posted by austinarmacost (@austinarmacost) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:38am PST

Daily Mail caught me with my top off… oh no! A photo posted by austinarmacost (@austinarmacost) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:32am PST

A photo posted by austinarmacost (@austinarmacost) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:52am PST

A photo posted by austinarmacost (@austinarmacost) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:00am PST

Enjoy your weekend! Shot by @hayden.su A photo posted by austinarmacost (@austinarmacost) on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:27am PST

