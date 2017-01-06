At this point, it’s certainly no secret that Austin Armacost isn’t exactly camera-shy when it comes to disrobing on social media, but before he entered the Celebrity Big Brother house for a second stint this week, the model and reality star gave fans a slightly more revealing look at his anatomy than they might be used to.
Austin – who is already at the centre of a homophobia row on the Channel 5 show after being referred to as “the gay boy” by fellow housemate Stacy Francis – recently invested in a large pair of flowery tattoos on his thighs, and last week decided to share the finished artwork with his 60,000 Instagram followers.
Posting a close-up picture of himself in just a pair of (rather tight) briefs, he wrote: “Presenting: my new tats!”
As his followers quickly noticed, however, the tattoos weren’t the only thing getting something of a big reveal…
Illuminating indeed.
Here are a few more recent highlights from the former Attitude cover star’s page, just for good measure.
