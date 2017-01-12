A second homophobia row has engulfed Celebrity Big Brother in less than a week after viewers accused former Strictly dancer James Jordan of making an anti-gay remark during an argument with fellow housemate Austin Armacost.

Viewers have already seen the pair involved in several fiery exchanges on the latest series of Channel 5 reality show, which kicked off last week, but scenes broadcast during last night’s episode showed the pair engaged in their most furious bust-up yet.

It all began after Armacost encouraged fellow housemate Nicola McLean to put water in James’s bed, before lightly kicking the former Strictly dancer as he inspected his sheets.

An angered Jordan told the former star of The A-List: New York: “Don’t start because you don’t want me to hurt you. If you want to start playing with the rough boys you’re going to get hurt.

“You’re used to playing with little soft boys. Don’t play with real boys.”

Armacost quickly hit back: “Yeah, because the dancer’s the rough boy!”

Viewers were quick to pick up on Jordan’s remark, branding it homophobic and calling for the 38-year-old to be evicted from the house over his behaviour.

james j’s comment to austin about “soft boys” was homophobic asf #cbb — daniel (@ughwhtevr) January 11, 2017

James J being homophobic with his “soft boys” comment #CBB — Roger Lee ☃️ (@rogerlee29) January 10, 2017

Soooo, we not going to make an uproar of James J’s indirect homophobic comment? GET JAMES J OUT! GET JAMES J OUT! GET JAMES J OUT!! #CBB — Zeba-Iram Hocane (@LFCZEBA) January 11, 2017

Jordan homophobic? It’s not the first time! He made comments slurring same sex dancing. The mans vile @austinarmacost #cbb who votes for him — Paul Bradley (@Paul_JBradley) January 11, 2017

Many viewers disagreed that the comment was homophobic, however, with one viewer arguing that the dancer “would’ve said the same words to anyone”.

Highly doubt James Jordan is homophobic, infact didn’t he go to tell off Stacy for her ‘gay boy’ comment before she dragged it back? 😂 #cbb — James Gunn (@The_Gunn_Man) January 12, 2017

I think @The_JamesJordan is a complete tit but calling him homophobic is utter nonsense #CbbJamesJordan #cbb — strong views 🇬🇧 (@strong_views) January 11, 2017

People take homophobia to the extreme, I did not take James J comment to heart as I feel like he would’ve said the same words to any1. #cbb — RIP Jon McAlpine♥ (@BallSophie16) January 11, 2017

Jordan has been criticised in the past for his vocal opposition to allowing same-sex couples to compete on Strictly, on which he appeared for eight series between 2006 and 2013.

During his first appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, he told housemates that he did not “agree” with men dancing men.

“Just because you’re gay doesn’t mean you can’t dance with a woman,” he said at the time.

The reality star had previously told The Sun: “I have nothing against same-sex couples, if they want to go and do their own competitions.But ballroom and Latin dancing is about a man dancing with a woman – that’s fact.”

He added: “The world is going crazy with this gender stuff at the moment.”

The latest controversy comes less than a week after Celebrity Big Brother housemate Stacy Francis sparked controversy for referring to Armacost as “the gay boy” as she questioned why straight housemate Ray J wanted to share a bed with him.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

