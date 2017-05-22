Mamma Mia is returning next year and we could not be more excited.

With news that the original cast are set to reunite in the film, we instantly remembered just how much of a hunk Dominic Cooper was in the musical.

One of his major breakout roles, the movie ended up catapulting him into Hollywood’s elite where he’s remained ever since.

To celebrate him hopefully returning to the sequel, we thought we’d take a look back at some of his hottest moments to get us in the mood.

Check him – and numerous pictures of his bum – out below: