Shania Twain, country crossover queen, has finally made her return to the music scene.

The 51-year-old recently unveiled her comeback single ‘Life’s About To Get Good’, with an album, Now, to follow later in the year.

She is one of the most successful recording artists of all time. Her 1997 album Come On Over spawned an astonishing 12 singles and remains the best-selling album by a female artist in the history of music. Her last album, 2002’s Up! went 11x platinum in the US.

Taking a step back from the limelight for a few years, Shania got divorced and remarried, returned to the stage for her own Vegas residency, toured the US, and starred in the OWN reality series Why Not? with Shania Twain.

To celebrate her glorious return, here are Shania’s top 10 songs:

10. Life’s About To Get Good

Shania’s comeback single certainly did not disappoint. It sounds exactly like what we expect of a Shania Twain song in 2017, with the thoughful, empowering lyrics to match. ‘Life’s About To Get Good’ provides a much-needed dose of optimism and we’ve had it on repeat since it came out.

9. Love Gets Me Every Time

Pure Shania country, Love Gets Me Every Time tells a story familiar to us all: you’re happy living the single guy, then a guy comes into your life and fucks it all up with love and romance. Aside from being objectively amazing, this song will forever be remembered for bringing the term ‘gone and done it’ to the forefront of popular culture. Plus, the eye shadow. Queen of pastels.

8. Forever and For Always

One of Shania’s favourites, ‘Forever And For Always’ is an ode to relationships that last the long haul through thick and thin. Much like our relationship with our Shania Twain albums.

7. Up!

An upbeat anthem for anyone who’s having a bad day, ‘Up!’ reminds us to put our worries on the back burner and hope that life will get better. ‘Can only go up from here …’

6. Come On Over

Them: ‘Country music is awful.’

Me: *plays Come on Over*

Them: ‘Please accept my apologies.’

5. Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

Country music, Riverdance, and a 90s dance beat IN ONE SONG? SOLD.

4. You’re Still The One

Her best ballad, ‘You’re Still The One’ won Shania two Grammys. The video features a notable example of the ‘loose fabric blowing in the wind’ craze of 90s pop music.

3. I’m Gonna Getcha Good

Although the lyrics may not be the most appropriate (just listen to them), there’s no denying that ‘I’m Gonna Getcha Good’ is a certified bop that remains on our regular rotation to this day.

2. That Don’t Impress Me Much

Responsible for making leopard print fashionable (sorry Mel B), the video for ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ is one of the few items the human race should place into a time capsule before we’re wiped out by a nuclear blast so future alien colonisers can understand the impact of our species. Plus, the Bradd Pitt reference still stands two decades later.

1. Man! I Feel Like A Woman

Could any other song be number 1? The gender-bending banger is the defination of late 90s pop music. Two decades on, ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ hasn’t lost its luster and, despite recalling visuals of elderly relatives busting a move to it at every wedding and family gathering, it remains Shania’s greatest song to date.

Do you agree with the list? Are you devastated that ‘Ka-Ching’ was overlooked?

