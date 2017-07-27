Yesterday Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender members of the US armed forces.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote: “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender (sp) in the military would entail. Thank you.”

The announcement was met with instant anger from LGBT+ people across the world, with many celebrities criticising the discriminatory policy.

Caitlyn Jenner rushed to Twitter to condemn the president’s actions, despite voting for him. “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the U.S. military fighting for all of us,” Jenner tweeted. “What happened to your promise to fight for them?” She was roundly criticised by social media users.

In a lengthy Instagram post, trans actor Laverne Cox wrote about her personal experience meeting transgender members of the armed forced. “I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military,” she wrote. “I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President.

“This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.”

Lady Gaga posted a thread of tweets, directly addressing the president and telling him he has “endangered the lives of people all over the United States”.

Model Gigi Hadid urged her followers signing a petition opposing the action:

Other celebrities to voice their opposition included Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry:

This is out of control. Just when you think he couldn’t be more of an ignorant douche bag.

