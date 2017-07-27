Yesterday Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender members of the US armed forces.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote: “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender (sp) in the military would entail. Thank you.”

The announcement was met with instant anger from LGBT+ people across the world, with many celebrities criticising the discriminatory policy.

Caitlyn Jenner rushed to Twitter to condemn the president’s actions, despite voting for him. “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the U.S. military fighting for all of us,” Jenner tweeted. “What happened to your promise to fight for them?” She was roundly criticised by social media users.

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

In a lengthy Instagram post, trans actor Laverne Cox wrote about her personal experience meeting transgender members of the armed forced. “I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military,” she wrote. “I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President.

“This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.”

Lady Gaga posted a thread of tweets, directly addressing the president and telling him he has “endangered the lives of people all over the United States”.

The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

.@Potus Research says at least 1/2 of High School, University Students, & Employed Young People rarely/never discuss mental issues w/ anyone — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Many of these young people are transgender & suffer daily from the exact types of social isolation & targeting ur message encourages @POTUS — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

. @POTUS Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Within the Trans Community are many also who are strong & brave. They should be able to serve if they wish. To have honor if they do @POTUS — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Model Gigi Hadid urged her followers signing a petition opposing the action:

Sign this petition !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/j2SfMeWLBI — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 27, 2017

Other celebrities to voice their opposition included Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry:

There are many ways to serve our communities/countries. Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

We’re spreading hate instead of love in our country today. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

ALL those who defend our right to live freely should be able to serve freely! There are THOUSANDS currently serving! #ProtectTransTroops — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 26, 2017

Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 26, 2017

This is out of control. Just when you think he couldn’t be more of an ignorant douche bag. A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Mr draft dodging President thank US Marine Shane Ortega for his service and beg his forgiveness for your ignorance pic.twitter.com/pNvypn5ewm — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 27, 2017

Transgender Ban Is Travesty‼️THESE BRAVE MEN & WOMEN RISK THEIR LIVES 2KEEP🇺🇸SAFE.trump’s A COWARD WHO KNOWS NOTHING OF SERVICE OR HEROISM — Cher (@cher) July 27, 2017

ROTTED, BLOATED, WORTHLESS, RACIST and NOT WORTHY OF EXISTENCE! 🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽 A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can’t let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017

