Celebrity Big Brother started last night, and we couldn’t be happier that it’s back.

While we’re ready for a summer of messy drama thanks to reality TV legend Brandi Glanville, we’re also down for some shameless shirtless action from some of the boys.

There’s Ex on the Beach star Jordan Davies, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, and The Bachelorette’s Chad Johnson.

While Chad’s VT was… insufferable to say the least, Twitter seemed to hate themselves for being totally into him, despite the fact viewers watched him gyrate against a beach ball while saying he only wants “money and women”.

Well tough luck, Chad, you’ve got us gays too.

Take a look at the reactions below:

can’t believe I’m not a celebrity so won’t get to go into CBB and sleep with chad pic.twitter.com/nBJW8gnrnZ — Michael ✨ (@MJRgrs) August 1, 2017

Chad is HOT 😍 #CBB — Bobby Norris (@BobbyCNorris) August 1, 2017

OMG CHAD IS GOING ON CBB? ??????? SCREAMING YES HE IS GONNA BE SO MESSY AND HE IS SO HOT <3 — nakul (@ciriescastle) July 28, 2017

Check him out below: