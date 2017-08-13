Celebrity Big Brother really is the gift that keeps on giving.

The show’s only been going for a couple of weeks and we’ve already had more tears and tantrums than we could have possibly hoped for, and there’s even been a walk out.

But another thing you can always count on the series for is eye candy, and we’ve got that this year in the form of Bachelorette star Chad.

He’s got a thing for Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding and she appears to like him back – and it’s easy to see why.

Yesterday he went for a shower, and didn’t seem to mind stripping off in front of the cameras – take a look below: