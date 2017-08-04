Sarah Harding has hinted at a Girls Aloud feud.

The group, who were formed on Pop stars: The Rivals, went on to become the most successful girl group of all time in the UK thanks to their astonishing run of Top Ten hits.

While chatting with glamour model Jemma Lucy in the Celebrity Big Brother house yesterday, the singer appeared to allude to their being tension between herself and former bandmate, Cheryl.

Following the band’s split, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts have remained very close, but a distance seems to have formed between the clique and Sarah and Nadine Coyle.

When questioned about any previous fallouts among the girls, Harding told Lucy that it’s “not her place” to say.

“Everyone asks that but we’re so busy with our own stuff,” said the star.

“It’s not for me to say. Honestly, it’s not for me to say. I don’t like talking about the other girls if it’s a personal thing. I mean, we were like sisters, so of course it would never be plain sailing the whole time.”

Harding added: “Being around girls all the time is difficult, you know?

Despite being estranged from the once close band, Sarah went on to revealed earlier this year that she still hopes that the band will reunite at some point in the future.

“I don’t think it’ll happen any time soon, but I’d love the chance to do something again,” she said. “A lot of our fans would love us to come back so we’ll have to see what happens.”