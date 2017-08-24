Celebrity Big Brother really is the gift that keeps on giving.

The show’s only been going for a couple of weeks and we’ve already had more tears and tantrums than we could have possibly hoped for, and there’s even been a walk out.

But another thing you can always count on the series for is eye candy, and we’ve got that this year in the form of Bachelorette star Chad.

He’s got a thing for Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding and she likes him back – and it’s easy to see why.

During a task last night, Chad had to squeeze himself into a full-body lycra outfit, but he had some trouble trying to hide his, erm, package.

Take a look below:

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm tonight on Channel Five